It has not been ruled out that a planned Belfast-Dublin high speed rail link could connect to Letterkenny.

The Good Friday Agreement Committee has been instructed to work with the Northern Ireland Executive with a view towards including the Derry-Belfast line in the cross border rail link as part of the recently launched Shared Island Initiative.

Donegal Senator Niall Blaney says given Donegal's close proximity to Derry, it is not out of the question: