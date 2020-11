Donegal County Council has committed to exploring the idea of a permanent one-way system for Kilmacrennan.

Road improvement works in the village are on-going with a temporary one-way system in place to facilitate the works.

Local Cllr John O'Donnell says it's working well, improving safety for pedestrians and traffic flow in the area and residents are happy with the current layout.

He's hopeful that the both the TII and the Council will progress a permanent fixture: