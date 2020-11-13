Lough Mourne water supply not affected by pollution incident

Sinn Féin Councillors in Donegal and Tyrone have this afternoon called for urgent clarity from Irish Water and NI Water following reports of a pollution incident close a Windfarm near Barnesmore Gap.

The incident involved a peat slippage, resulting in material polluting the Mournebeg River, which flows into the Derg River in Tyrone, and also has a tributary which flows into Lough Mourne..

Speaking this afternoon, local Councillor Gary Doherty said Donegal County Council says there's no pollution detected in Lough Mourne..............