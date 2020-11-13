Donegal Covid incidence rates remain high despite lockdown

The 14 day Covid incidence rate across Donegal continues to remain high despite the current Level 5 restrictions.

Cases are up across the county, with the exception of South Inishowen and Donegal local electoral areas.

The latest figures per electoral area cover the 14 days up to last Monday (November 9th).

South Inishowen while recording a fall this week to 536.5 per 100k, remains the highest incidence rate in the country and is four times the national average of 151.5.

Letterkenny is second highest at a rate of 409.5 while North Inishowen recorded a notable increase this week jumping to a rate of 312.4, compared with 206.3 the previous fortnight.

Milford saw an increase too, going from 94.4. to 196.1 in the latest figures.

Lifford/Stranorlar now has an incidence rate of 282 per 100k while Glenties currently stands at 104.5.

Meanwhile Donegal saw a drop in the rate this week, going from 128.3 to 113.2.