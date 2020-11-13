Callan-McFadden says farewell to Sligo Rovers

Ramelton's Kyle Callan-McFadden left Sligo Rovers on Thursday after four seasons at The Showgrounds.

The centre half who was Player of the Year in 2017 and made captain in 2018 is relocating to Norfolk in England for family reasons and will be playing his football with Kings Lynn in the English National League.

Callan-McFadden told the Rovers club website: “During the first lockdown I got the phone call. I know the manager as he was part of the first-team coaching staff at Norwich when I was there. We spoke about it as a family and we thought it was right to move back to England. It has been six years since Ella has been living near her family and friends. We had a great life in Ireland but Ella has a job secured in the NHS. It came fast but it’s the right time to move on. It’s a wee change for me after four years here. It’s more a family decision than football but it’s a change for us all. We’re looking forward to it now.”

King’s Lynn play in the National League in England and earned an upset victory in the FA Cup over Port Vale last week. They have been rising through the leagues in England and are just one tier away from League 2.

“When a club shows ambition to get up the ladder in England, it’s good of course. I spoke to some players I know over there from my time at Norwich and they all said positive things. They have an aim in place for two to three years and that’s something I want to be part. I’m looking forward to it. Sadly my time at Sligo had to come to an end.”