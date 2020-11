Businesses in Northern Ireland have criticised an extension to the circuit breaker lockdown.

The restrictions will be in place for another week after Stormont agreed after four days of discussions.

However pubs and licenced restaurants will have to keep their doors shut for two weeks.

The measures have already been in place for four weeks.

General Manager of the Stormont Hotel is Andy McNeill - he says this is the biggest challenge he's faced while working in the industry: