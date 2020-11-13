Another 11 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland

Another 11 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, and there are 607 new cases.

Nearly 3,000 people were tested in the space of 24 hours, and there was a 20 per cent positivity rate.

Eight of the deaths reported today took place in the past 24 hours.

There are 443 people in hospital with the coronavirus in the North, with 44 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the Stormont Executive is being criticised for delaying an agreement on extending Covid-19 restrictions.

It was decided to extend the measures last night, just hours before they were due to run out.

Beauticians, hairdressers and cafes will be allowed to reopen their doors next Friday - however for restaurants, hotels and bars it will be another two week closure.

Northern Ireland entered the circuit breaker lockdown four weeks ago.

A financial package for affected businesses has been provided by the Stormont Executive.