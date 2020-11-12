Waterford make complaint over Shane McEleney

Waterford have complained to the FAI over the eligibility of Finn Harps defender Shane McEleney.

McEleney played in Harps win over Waterford on Monday night, a result which kept the Ballybofey side safe in the Premier Division but also meant Waterford missed out on a possible place in the Europa League qualifiers.

McEleney got a yellow card in Harps' defeat to St Pat's and should have served a one match ban but the moving of the final series of games also seen the moving of the suspension date which freed McEleney to play.