The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to Donegal v Armagh with Martin McHugh and Brendan Devenney plus we'll hear from County Hurling boss Mickey McCann and Ladies Manager Maxi Curran ahead of their respective games against Tyrone and Waterford.

Plus we start a brand new feature "Ahead of the Game with Boylesport's Leon Blanche" taking a look at the big sport events this week.