Taoiseach under pressure to move country to Level 2 for Christmas

The Taoiseach has come under pressure from members of his own party to move the country to Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions for Christmas.

Yesterday, Micheal Martin said the aim was Level 3 from the 1st of December to allow businesses to re-open.

However, at a meeting of the Fianna Fail parliamentary party last night, there was a 'general consensus' to go further and allow domestic travel and more visitors to homes.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meet later to discuss the current progress with Level 5.

Professor of Public Health at the University of Bristol, Gabriel Scally, says it's important not to get ahead of ourselves when reopening next month: