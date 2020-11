The HSE has called on people in Donegal to "double down" in their efforts to reduce the levels of Covid 19.

It's the only county with a 14 day incidence rate of more than 300 cases per 100 thousand.

That's over twice the national average - and the HSE's described the situation in Donegal as "volatile".

Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says people in the county need to make an extra effort to stop the virus spreading: