Gardaí investigating armed robbery in Clonmany

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery in Clonmany.

The incident happened at the local post office at around 5pm yesterday evening.

A man armed with a weapon entered the premises and demanded money. No staff members were injured, no money was taken and no property was damaged. The male fled the scene before the arrival of Gardaí. Enquiries are currently ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists, including taxis, who may have dash cam footage of the area during this time, to make it available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320 540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.