Existing Pramerica jobs secured with major buyout by Indian Company

The ownership of Pramerica is changing hands with assurances given that all jobs are to be retained.

India's Tata Consultancy has agreed to acquire Pramerica from insurance giant Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. will retain the Pramerica Ireland brand, which will continue to operate in Letterkenny.

No cash will change hands and TCS will take on more than 1,500 Pramerica employees.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh says the management team were keen to reassure workers that all jobs are secure: