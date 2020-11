The Donegal senior ladies round of the year with a meeting against Waterford on Saturday in the All Ireland series.

The game at Cusack Park in Mullingar has no real significance given it’s a dead rubber as the championship is over for both counties.

It could be the final senior fixture for a number of Donegal players as they look to end a difficult year with a win.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Donegal Manager Maxi Curran...