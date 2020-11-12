Donegal and Tyrone battle for Nicky Rackard Final place – Mickey McCann

Donegal and Tyrone hurlers are just one game away from reaching the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

The north west counties clash on Saturday afternoon with Donegal having home advantage in the semi final at Letterkenny's O'Donnell Park.

Donegal won the competition for the second time two years ago while it's been six years since Tyrone were in the final, which they won in 2014.

Despite wins over Armagh and Longford, Donegal have had to deal with injuries to a number of their top players and there's no change on that front this weekend.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Donegal Manager Mickey McCann...