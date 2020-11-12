Donegal Airport could become part of new tourism initiative

Donegal International Airport could become involved in a new tourism initiative to link the Western Seaboard by air.

The idea was floated by the CEO of Kerry Airport last evening at a meeting of the Oireachtas Joint Transport Committee, which was considering the plight of regional airports in the face of Covid-19.

John Mulhern told the committee if such an idea were to succeed, a Public Service Obligation designation would be needed, and confirmed one airline is interested in pursuing the idea.............

The Chairperson of Donegal Airport said it's an idea they will explore.

Steve O'Culainn told the committee such a proposal could be included in a feasibility study that's being commissioned locally...........