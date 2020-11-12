Dail hears of new cases delayed cancer diagnosis at LUH

The Dail has heard that there are new cases of delayed cancer diagnosis at Letterkenny University Hospital.

There are now three additional cases, involving women diagnosed with cancer of the endometrium.

If follows 38 women having already identified as being impacted by issues at the hospital's Gynaecology Department, waiting over 100 days for either a diagnosis or treatment.

A Saolta review into the services two months ago found that women were wrongly triaged and not booked for follow-up appointments.

Speaking in the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Pearse Doherty asked what has been done since and asked the Tanaiste to take a personal interest in the situation:

