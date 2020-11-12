Coleman misses Ireland’s defeat at Wembley

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was a late withdrawal from the friendly with England on Thursday evening.

Coleman suffered a recurrence of a previous injury in Wednesday night's training session.

The Killybegs man missed last month's Ireland matches after injuring his hamstring.

Shane Duffy skipped Ireland at Wembley as the hosts won 3-0 with Maguire, Sancho and Calvert-Lewin on target.

Former Derry City man Ronan Curtis was introduced for the final twenty minutes to earn his fifth International cap.