Brexit: Calls for urgent financial support for food & drink sector

Ireland's food and drink sector says it needs urgent financial support to avoid serious economic hardship after the end of the Brexit transition period in 50 days time.

It's one of the findings of a new report from Food Drink Ireland, the IBEC group which represents the industry.

It says funding of 125 million, or 5 percent of the value of Ireland's UK exports, is needed annually for the next three years to offset increasing costs.

Director of Food Drink Ireland, Paul Kelly, says supply chains are also facing problems: