395 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Republic, one more patient is known to have died.

27 of those cases are in Donegal.

20 more patients have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 279, with 39 now being treated in ICU.

Ireland's fortnightly infection rate is now down to 135 per 100,000.

The 14 day incidence rate in Donegal has dropped slightly to 281.4 per 100,000.