A travel expert says we're a long way off air travel as we used to know it, despite the introduction of the EU traffic light system.

It will come into effect on November 29th and will mean people won't have to self isolate once they pass a covid test, five days after their arrival.

Editor of Air and Travel magazine Eoghan Corry says this will be a game changer for the business community but less so for people who want to go on holidays;