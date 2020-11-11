‘They never want this to happen again’ – Family Solicitor of Bridie Kelly

The family solicitor of a woman who died at following what's been described as a failure to properly diagnose and treat a blood clot at Letterkenny University Hospital has said that the HSE urgently need support teams to ensure that this never happens again.

The High Court was told yesterday that 54 year old Bridie Kelly from Drumbeigh, Mountcharles was undergoing an unnecessary CT scan of her brain, which was meant for another patient of the same name.

The High Court approved a settlement of the case against the HSE for €325,000.

Speaking on the Nine till Noon Show, Solicitor for the family Ciaran Tansey says the HSE require a support network within it to safeguard the treatment of patients: