Stormont still deadlocked on future of “circuit breaker”

In Northern Ireland, Stormont ministers remain in deadlock over whether the current circuit breaker measures should be eased from Friday.

In a meeting this afternoon, the DUP Economy Minister, Diane Dodds, proposed the hospitality sector should partially reopen - but the majority of the executive voted against that plan.

In a bid to end the logjam, the Health Minister proposed a week's extension to the current circuit breaker - a move that would prevent the current restrictions from ending on Thursday night.

Whilst most parties backed this idea, the DUP used their cross community veto to scupper Robin Swann's plan.

Paul Clancy is the chief executive of Derry Chamber of Commerce.........