Some businesses in north won’t reopen, even if given green light

A hospitality body in Northern Ireland says many in the sector won't be reopen on Friday - even if they're allowed.

Stormont is to meet later about the possibility of extending Covid-19 restrictions beyond tomorrow.

For the second night in a row, Northern Ireland's ministers couldn't reach agreement on whether a four-week lockdown should be extended.

The restrictions will run out tomorrow night.

There are proposals to allow some of the hospitality industry to reopen - however prohibit the sale of alcohol in cafes and restaurants, in an attempt to continue to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Hospitality Ulster has said many businesses have already made the decision not to open their doors on Friday even if they are allowed.

The body is calling for financial supports to be extended immediately to ensure there still are restaurants and bars when restrictions are lifted.

Ministers in the North are facing mounting criticism for failing to tell businesses whether they will be able to reopen on Friday.

They will meet again this afternoon at Stormont.