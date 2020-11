There's big concern that planned upgrade works to the road and improved facilities at Murder Hole Beach won't be finished ahead of the 2021 tourism season.

The road leading to the hugely popular attraction is said to be too narrow while there's also no parking, with scenes of gridlock along route numerous times over the summer.

While funding has been secured to widen the road and create lay bys - work has yet to begin.

Local Cllr John O 'Donnell thinks the project should be moving quicker: