The Sligo 118 helicopter and the Greencastle Coastguard were tasked to assist in the search for a person who is reported to have entered Lough Foyle in the early hours of this morning.

Malin Head Coastguard confirmed that they were first notified at 3am this morning to assist colleagues in Northern Ireland.

The operation was stood down at 6am.

Foyle Search and Rescue says the incident has now been classed as a Search and Recovery operation.