Representatives from Donegal Airport before Oireachtas Committee

Representatives from Donegal International Airport will appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks this morning, along with colleagues from Ireland West Airport and Kerry Airport.

Committee Chair Deputy Kieran O’Donnell says in light of the adoption of the EU traffic light system and the desire of the diaspora to return home for Christmas, it's important that the three leading regional airports are consulted.

Meanwhile, members of the Independent Group have tabled a motion on aviation to be debated in the Dail today, with one of them, South Donegal Deputy Marian Harkin, suggesting this may have hastened the announcement of extra funding for airports last evening.

She says there's a very important time ahead: