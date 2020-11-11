Paddy McGrath out but McBrearty and McGee good for Armagh clash

Paddy McGrath is set to miss Donegal's Ulster Semi Final with Armagh this weekend.

The Ardara man picked up a knock in the win over Tyrone but the soft tissue injury will rule him out of Saturday's game at Breffni Park.

On plus side, as Donegal chase three in a row Ulster titles, Patrick McBrearty and Neil McGee are good for action.

McBrearty hasn't played since football return due to a leg injury but the Kilcar man has been back training and Manager Declan Bonner says the sharp shooter is now ready for action again.

McGee picked up a knock in the first half of the Tyrone victory but he has been training and is ok for another semi final in what is his 15 championship campaign.

County boss Declan Bonner is expecting another game that will go down to the wire...