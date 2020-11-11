Donegal Airport officials address Oireachtas committee

The Chairman of Donegal International Airport has told the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications Networks that a five year plan for the facility's development will be crucial in recovering from the impact of Covid-19.

Steve O'Culain said getting back to pre-Covid numbers will be a challenge............

Meanwhile, it's been confirmed that it's unlikely that LoganAir will resume the Donegal - Glasgow link before March of next year.

Outgoing Managing Director Anne Bonner told the committee that many people are connecting through Dublin, but because the Glasgow route is not backed by a PSO, there is a financial risk involved.......