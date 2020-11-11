Declan Bonner looks for another big performance

Cork’s win over Kerry has served up a timely reminder that this championship is different and if you don’t perform there’s no second chance.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner knows an under par performance against Armagh in the Ulster semi final will not be good enough in their quest to win a third Ulster crown in a row.

The County Manager says complacency can’t be a factor in their preparation or on game day…

Declan added Armagh are a side which have progressed in recent seasons and understands the task ahead…

Donegal reached the last four by beating Tyrone thanks to big performances from Ciaran Thompson and Michael Langan.

Declan says all the team will need a big performance this weekend if they are to return to another final…