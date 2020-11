For this week’s podcast, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to Milford native, Brendan McBride, who decided to train as a business executive coach in 2006, after 20 years in sales and marketing roles with leading brand names.

He also talks to Deirdre Bradley, Chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders’ Association and owner of Deirdre’s At The Diamond, about how important the click-and-collect system has been in keeping her business going since mid-October.