Bump in road for Manorcunningham ramps

There's some confusion over proposed traffic calming measures for Manorcunningham.

Residents have long campaigned for the safety measures to be installed on Main Street, including a pedestrian crossing and ramps.

However Donegal County Council says that current plans only include a pedestrian crossing.

An on-site meeting between engineers, local representatives and members of the community took place a number of months ago and Cllr Ciaran Brogan say they were left with the expectation that ramps would also be included.

He's looking for further clarity on the issue: