Barrett named on Ireland team but again no Toland

Uncapped Cork City striker Saoirse Noonan has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their Euro qualifier with Germany.

Milford'S Amber Barrett who has been on blistering form for FC Koln is among the forwards but Tyler Toland who scored her first goal for Glasgow Celtic and also made her Champions League debut in recent weeks misses out again under Manager Vera Pauw.

Goalkeeper Marie Hourihan returns having missed the defeat in Ukraine.

Ukraine play Montenegro on the same day and Ireland need to equal or better Ukraine's result in order to seal second spot for a play-off game.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Eabha O'Mahony (Cork City), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Shelbourne)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Saoirse Noonan (Cork City)

Republic of Ireland v Germany

UEFA 2022 Women’s European Championship Qualifying – Group I

Tuesday, December 1

Tallaght Stadium

KO 17:00