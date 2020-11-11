Action needed on waiting list for driving tests – Doherty

The Green Party Leader is being urged to take decisive action to tackle the massive driving test backlog.

It comes as recent figures show that there are over 1,800 Donegal people on the waiting list.

Almost 700 people are waiting in Letterkenny, while there are over 360 waiting for a test in Donegal Town.

This doesn't account for the 288 in Letterkenny and 152 in Donegal Town who are awaiting and scheduled to sit their test.

In Buncrana, almost 246 people are waiting for an appointment for a driving test; while a further 89 people are scheduled for a test and are awaiting same.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says measures need to be put in place to clear the backlog: