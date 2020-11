Substantial damage has been caused to the Old National School in Massreagh, Kilmacrennan.

The school was vandalised at some stage between Saturday the 31st of October and Monday the 2nd of November.

A number of windows were smashed in the building causing substantial damage while a number of stones were located within the building.

If anyone has any information in relation to this matter, please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.