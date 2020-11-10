Two youths wanted over burglary at Letterkenny business

Two youths are wanted in connection with a burglary and theft at a businesses premises in Letterkenny.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning last at around 2.30am.

The front door of a shop was forced open and a sum of cash was stolen from the cash register. Items of stock had been thrown across the floor and damaged as a result.

Gardai have confirmed that CCTV has been viewed and two male youths are captured entering the store by force.

If anyone was in the area of the Pearse Road and observed two young males hanging about and can offer a description of them, please contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100 or call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí in Letterkenny are also investigating a criminal damage incident that also occurred on the Pearse Road, Letterkenny in the early hours of Tuesday the 3rd of November.

While Gardaí were preserving the scene of the burglary at the shop they then noticed that damage had been caused to an off licence premises next door.

The keypad had been ripped off the wall and damage had also been caused to the CCTV system.

This incident was was captured on CCTV just before 2.30am by same two youths who then proceeded to break into the shop next door.

Again, if anyone has any information in relation to this or the previous incident, they're being asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.