Top Doctor issues warning against lifting restrictions in North

A leading doctor in the North has issued a stark warning against lifting Covid-19 restrictions there later this week.

Talks are resuming this morning at Stormont on whether Northern Ireland's restrictions should be extended for two weeks after talks last night failed to reach an agreement.

A four-week circuit breaker lockdown is due to end on Thursday with much of the hospitality industry shut.

Speaking on today's Nine Till Noon Show, BMA Northern Ireland Chair Doctor Tom Black says while numbers are going down, they are still far too high to consider relaxing the measures: