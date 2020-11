The Tánaiste is expected to survive a motion of no confidence in the Dáil this evening.

Sinn Féin have tabled the motion over the leaking of a confidential GP contract by Leo Varadkar.

Last week he apologised in the Dáil for his actions, saying they were not best practice, but denied they were criminal or corrupt.

Opposition parties including Labour and the Social Democrats will back today's motion.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the Tanaiste needs to be held accountable for his actions: