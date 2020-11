Finn Harps secured Premier Division survival after another exciting night of action as the SSE Airtricity League season drew to a close on Monday night.

Harps beat Waterford 1-0 in Ballybofey and with Shelbourne losing 2-0

against Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park, it means Harps are safe and Shels

now face Longford Town in the promotion/relegation play-off final this

weekend.

After last night's match, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps player, Mark

Russell: