Irish Water has begun replacing approximately 350 metres of old water mains in Bunnamayne, Bridgend.

The pipes, which were prone to frequent bursts and leakage, are being replaced with new high density plastic pipes.

The work has been welcomed by Cllr Jack Murray, who says this is very necessary work for the people of Bridgend.

However, he says until there is a major project to replace the mains serving South Inishowen from the Fullerton Dam, there will still be major problems in the region: