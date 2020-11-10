“Nothing inevitable” about third wave of Covid-19 after Christmas

The Chief Medical Officer says there's "nothing inevitable" about a third wave of Covid-19 after Christmas.

New guidelines on how people can socialise over the festive season, while keeping the virus at low levels, are being drawn up by NPHET.

A further 270 cases of the virus were confirmed last night, 20 of them in Donegal, with one additional death.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate is 275.8 per 100k while the national 14 day incidence has fallen to 161.

The current Level 5 measures are due to expire on December 1st, with fears over another spike in cases when restrictions are relaxed.

Dr Tony Holohan says the lower the cases are in the run-up to Christmas, the better: