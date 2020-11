The Stormont Executive has failed to reach agreement on a potential extension of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Talks are to resume discussions this morning after they ended last night without a breakthrough.

A four-week circuit-break lockdown that's forced the closure of much of the hospitality sector is due to end at midnight on Thursday.

Member of the assembly Kellie Armstrong, says a decision is urgently needed on whether it will continue for another fortnight.