Investigation continuing into a burglary in Ballybofey

An investigation is continuing into a burglary in Ballybofey.

It happened on Main Street between 10pm on Monday the 2nd of November and 2.30pm on Wednesday the 4th of November.

Access was gained to a block of flats at Upper Main Street by forcing open a rear door, access to which would be gained via Navenny Street.

Gardai say that it does not appear that anything was stolen from the property.

If anyone observed any activity in the area of Navenny Street, Main Street Ballybofey between those dates or if they have any information that might assist Gardaí with this investigation you're being asked to contact them in Letterkenny.