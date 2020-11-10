High Court approves settlement following death of Donegal woman

The High Court has been told that a 54 year old woman from Donegal a failure to properly diagnose and treat a blood clot, having twice visited Letterkenny University Hospital in 2018.

RTE is reporting this afternoon that at the time of her death, Bridie Kelly from Drumbeigh, Mountcharles was undergoing an unnecessary CT scan of her brain, which was meant for another patient of the same name.

The High Court approved a settlement of the case against the HSE for €325,000.

Ms Kelly's family is urging the HSE to implement the recommendations of a serious incident review into her care which was ordered last year by the Saolta Hospital Group.