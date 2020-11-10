Gardai investigating theft of home heating oil

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quantity of home heating oil in Manorcunningham.

The theft happened in Abbey Park at some stage between 7.30pm on Wednesday and 8.30am on Thursday morning last.

If anyone observed anything in that area between those times that might assist with the investigation, please contact Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.

Gardai have also releases some advice to protect homeowners against home heating oil theft:

1. Attach tank locks.

2. Install a tank alarm.

3. Increase Security lighting around the home particularly to the rear and sides.

4. Keep your tank hidden if possible and if this is not possible, have a fencing structure of some sort built around it.

6. Look out for your neighbours and report all suspicious activity to Gardaí.