Foster hopes NI Executive can agree next move today

The North's First Minister says she hopes a consensus can be reached today on whether Covid-19 restrictions there can be relaxed.

The current measures, which have been in place for four weeks, are due to expire on Thursday night.

The Stormont executive met yesterday but failed to agree whether pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses should re-open.

First Minister Arlene Foster is hopeful further discussions today will lead to a breakthrough..........

Another 11 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, with a further 514 new cases confirmed.

There are 420 people in hospital with coronavirus in the North, with 50 in intensive care units.

Both of these figures remain higher than the Republic.