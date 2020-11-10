Department ‘determined’ to see traditional Leaving Cert go ahead

The Department of Education will tell TD's and Senators later that it's 'determined' to see the conventional Leaving Cert exams go ahead in 2021.

Assistant Secretary General, Dalton Tattan, will go before the Education Committee to discuss the plan and give updates on the calculated grades process.

It comes as the postponed Leaving Cert is set to go ahead next week, with 2,800 students to sit the written exams in 600 schools and other settings.

President of the Teachers Union of Ireland, Martin Marjoram, says it's important schools are kept informed with what's happening regarding next years exams: