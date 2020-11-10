Consultation launched for Donegal Flood Relief Schemes

Donegal County Council and the OPW have launched the project website for flood relief schemes in Burnfoot, Castlefinn, Downings and Glenties.

The opening consultation period for the schemes has also begun, and will remain open until 21st December.

Donegal County Council says the overall project objective is to develop a flood relief scheme for each community that is economically viable and technically, socially and environmentally acceptable.

The purpose of the opening consultation period which is now underway is to explain the scheme development process, and gather valuable local knowledge, which will be essential in meeting the project objectives.

The council says it is an opportunity for stakeholders and members of the public to voice any concerns they may have and to inform how the design is progressed.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, these public consultations are being held via an online consultation portal which can be accessed via the project website, countydonegalfrs.ie

The first newsletter, information brochure and a questionnaire will be sent to stakeholders and residents in each of the four communities, so that submissions to the project team can be made via post, email or telephone.

Queries can be sent to floodreliefschemes@donegalcoco.ie

The documents relating to each area can be viewed at the following links -

Burnfoot: https://countydonegalfrs.ie/burnfootfrs/index.php/opening-public-consultation/

Castlefinn: https://countydonegalfrs.ie/castlefinnfrs/index.php/opening-public-consultation/

Downings: https://countydonegalfrs.ie/downingsfrs/index.php/opening-public-consultation/

Glenties: https://countydonegalfrs.ie/glentiesfrs/index.php/opening-public-consultation/