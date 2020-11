There's a call for better lighting to be installed in the Bernard McGlinchey Park to improve safety.

This year more than ever, the park has become a vital amenity to the community of Letterkenny however there's concern over current lighting as the evenings grow darker.

While there are lights installed along the various routes of the park, it's thought they could be brighter.

Local Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says it's important the issue is addressed in the interest of health and safety of residents: