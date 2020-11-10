BuyDonegalWeekend a roaring success!

Donegal County Council has confirmed that Buy Donegal Weekend was a roaring success.

#BuyDonegalWeekend developed by the Council encouraged consumers to buy a Donegal product or service and post on social media with the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend.

In a statement, the Council said that the campaign received an exceptional response, reaching an audience of over 5 million on Twitter alone.

Similar responses on Facebook and Instagram saw the campaign reach a global audience and place Donegal brands on an international stage.

The supporting website buydonegal.com had a constant flow of traffic over the weekend with visitors from over 40 countries.

Over 200 businesses from designers & makers, food & drink producers and retailers were involved in showcasing the best of Donegal business.

Director of Services at Donegal County Council Garry Martin said that they will continue to promote and support the idea of #BuyDonegal to help all businesses in the countdown to Christmas.

For the people of Donegal near and far you can continue to see the range of business offerings available by visiting buydonegal.com and show your support by posting on social media with the hashtag #BuyDonegalWeekend.